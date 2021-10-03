D-Mart’s Q2 revenue up 46.6% at Rs 7,649.64 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 14:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 46.6 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tumble over Rs 1.80 lakh crore

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2021, stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total number of stores as of September 30, 2021, stood at 246.

In the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 5,949.01 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

