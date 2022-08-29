D-Street opens in red, Sensex plunges over 1,200 points

D-Street opens in red: Sensex plunges over 1,200 points in early trade; Nifty above 17,200

Meanwhile the rupee hit a fresh low against dollar, plummetting 26 paise to 80.10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 09:46 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex slumped 1,220.76 points to 57,613.11 in early trade on Monday. Meanwhile Nifty tanked 355 points to 17,203.90.

Shares fell over 2 per cent on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as a hawkish US Federal Reserve stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile the rupee hit a fresh low against dollar, plummetting 26 paise to 80.10.

Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors are returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half.

Rate sensitive realty index was down 2.8 per cent, while the IT index slumped 4.4 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

