Dabur becomes India's first plastic waste neutral FMCG company

Homegrown FMCG major and Ayurveda products maker Dabur on Monday said it has become a 100 per cent 'Plastic Waste Neutral company' in India and claimed to be the first Indian consumer goods company to achieve this landmark.

Dabur has collected, processed and recycled around 27,000 MT of post-consumer plastic waste from all over India in the 2021-22 financial year, the company said in a statement.

"With this, Dabur has become the first Indian consumer goods company to achieve this landmark. Today, Dabur collects, processes and recycles the same amount of plastic waste that Dabur sells in its product packaging in a year, thereby becoming a 'Plastic Waste Neutral' enterprise," it said.

Commenting over the development, Dabur India Executive Director-Operations Shahrukh A Khan said, it is a matter of great pride for the Dabur family, who have worked towards not just collecting plastic waste from our cities, towns and villages, but also preventing the waste from reaching our landfills and oceans.

"This includes all types of plastic waste, from PET and HDPE bottles, PP caps and labels to multi-layered plastics and beverage cartons. We have made significant progress in our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) journey and have now become the first Indian FMCG Company to become Plastic Waste Neutral in India," he said.

Dabur had set itself the target of collecting, processing and recycling over 22,000 MT of post-consumer plastic waste from across India in the year 2021-22.

"We surpassed that target three months ahead of schedule and have enhanced our full-year target to 26,956 MT. We work with government-registered recycling partners across the country and have taken progressive actions to reduce plastic waste in cities, towns, villages, while also raising awareness about plastic waste management within the community," he added.

The collected plastic waste is being sent to different recyclers, waste-to-energy plants and cement kilns, Khan said.

Dabur's plastic waste management initiative was rolled out in the year 2017-18.

Under this initiative, Dabur has till date collected a total of over 54,000 MT of plastic waste (Recyclable and Non-Recyclable) direct from the end-users with the help of local rag pickers in 150 cities across India.

As part of this commitment, Dabur has also been working with school children across small towns and villages, educating them about various types of waste and the benefits of segregating them at the source.

Dabur India is a leading FMCG Company and owns brands such as - Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

