Dabur withdraws same-sex Karva Chauth ad after backlash

Dabur India, which came under pressure from multiple sides for its Karva Chauth campaign, has withdrawn the advertisement from all social media platforms, the company announced on Twitter on Monday.

The campaign, meant to advertise Dabur's fairness bleach brand Fem, showed a same-sex couple observing Karva Chauth, a practice followed by women in certain parts of the country wherein they undertake a fast from sunrise to moonrise for their spouse's health and long life.

While a section of netizens slammed Dabur for promoting what they believed to be a 'regressive' and 'patriarchal practice', another section, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, threatened legal action over the depiction of the celebration of a Hindu ritual by lesbians.

“I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They (the advertisement) showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking 'feras' (marrying each other according to Hindu rituals). This is objectionable,” Mishra told reporters.

The state home minister had directed the DGP (Director General of Police) to ask the company to withdraw this advertisement. "And if it fails to do so, take legal steps after examining the advertisement," he added.

The consumer goods maker initially backed its campaign, stating that it stood for "diversity, inclusion and equality." "We understand that not everyone will agree with our stance, and we respect their right to hold a different point of view," the statement read.

Later in the day, it announced that it had withdrawn its campaign from all its social media handles and issued an unconditional apology for "unintentionally hurting people's sentiments."

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)

