Daimler says semiconductor shortage to last into 2022

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG said on Wednesday that the global semiconductor shortage will last into 2022 and that the company will face the challenge of high steel, copper and aluminium prices in the second half of 2021.
Daimler chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm told investors that while the chip shortage will linger, it will not be as severe in 2022 as it has been this year.
