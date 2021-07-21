Daimler says semiconductor shortage to last into 2022

Daimler says semiconductor shortage to last into 2022

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 21 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:43 ist
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG. Credit: AFP Photo

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG said on Wednesday that the global semiconductor shortage will last into 2022 and that the company will face the challenge of high steel, copper and aluminium prices in the second half of 2021.

Daimler chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm told investors that while the chip shortage will linger, it will not be as severe in 2022 as it has been this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
semiconductor
Cars

What's Brewing

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

 