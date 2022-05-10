Dalmia Cement to invest Rs 200-300 crore in Belagavi plant

Dalmia Cement to invest Rs 200-300 cr in Belagavi plant

Dalmia will also spend some of the promised amount to install solar power capacity of around 9 megawatts

Reshab Shaw
Reshab Shaw, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 03:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited said it will invest Rs 200-300 crore in its Belagavi plant over the next two years in a bid to boost cement production.

The move will create about 1000 jobs and help India’s No. 4 cement maker in boosting its national production capacity to 48.5 million tonnes by 2024 and then to 100 MT by 2031, from 36.9 MT currently.

The cement arm of New Delhi-based Dalmia Bharat had forayed into Karnataka through its Rs 1,500 crore greenfield facility in 2015. It has already generated about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state.

