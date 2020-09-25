DBT facilitates transfer of tech of Brucella vaccine

DBT facilitates transfer of technology of Brucella vaccine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 21:40 ist

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has facilitated Transfer of Technology of novel Brucella vaccine, developed by ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), to Ms Hester Biosciences Pvt Ltd, a statement said on Friday.

This vaccine was developed by ICAR-IVRI, Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh through a network project on Brucellosis supported by DBT in which a gene was knocked out from Brucella abortus S19 strain.

Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease which causes production losses in livestock. The disease induces abortion at the last stage of pregnancy, infertility and other reproductive problem which causes losses in production of milk and meat, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DBT
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 