Dearth of delivery workers forces Swiggy to pause Genie

Swiggy has temporarily shut its "Genie" courier service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai due to the lack of delivery workers caused by a surge in demand for its other services such as food marketplace and Instamart.
The courier service is temporarily unavailable in three out of the 68 cities (it operates in), a Swiggy spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries accordingly," the statement added.
The company said it hopes to resume the Swiggy Genie service in the affected cities soon.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health
F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success