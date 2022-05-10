Dearth of delivery workers forces Swiggy to pause Genie

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 22:39 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Swiggy has temporarily shut its "Genie" courier service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai due to the lack of delivery workers caused by a surge in demand for its other services such as food marketplace and Instamart.

The courier service is temporarily unavailable in three out of the 68 cities (it operates in), a Swiggy spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries accordingly," the statement added.

The company said it hopes to resume the Swiggy Genie service in the affected cities soon.

