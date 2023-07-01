Debadatta Chand takes charge as Bank of Baroda MD

Debadatta Chand on Saturday assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB).
He has taken over charge from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023, BoB said in a statement.
Before he was appointed as MD, Chand was serving as the Executive Director at the bank since March 2021, it said.
In his role as Executive Director, he was overseeing corporate & institutional credit, corporate & institutional banking, treasury & global markets, mid-corporate business, and trade & foreign exchange.
