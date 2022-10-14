Decathlon changes name to 'Nolhtaced' to promote 'reverse shopping'

French sports apparel brand Decathlon took up a unique initiative to promote "reverse shopping" in Belgium, through which people in the country can sell their sporting products to the company. It has also changed its name in certain Belgian cities to promote the initiative.

Aimed at "promoting more environmentally-friendly practices", the initiative will allow people in Belgium to sell their products that they no longer use, which the company would repair and resell under warranty, according to The Brussels Times.

While the practice itself is generating a lot of attention, Decathlon also changed its name to "Nolhtaced", which is essentially the company's name spelt backwards, in the Belgian cities of Evere, Namur and Ghent. The name change, aimed at promoting the idea of retailing in the 'opposite direction', will remain in effect for a month.

The one-of-its-kind campaign will allow people to sell their used or unused sporting goods to the company and get paid through Decathlon purchase vouchers. It will include products that do not belong to Decathlon brand as well.

"The objective is to reuse as much equipment as possible in order to reduce the impact on our environment and avoid waste. Decathlon's second-hand offer also allows less fortunate consumers to buy quality sports equipment at lower prices," the company said in a statement.

Decathlon bought back 26,000 products during a test phase this year, the report said.

The vouchers that will be valid for two years can be used to buy new or other second-hand products, excluding underwear, swimwear, socks and helmets.