Decision to delay tax system proves Google's guilt, says Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Google’s decision to delay levying 30% "Google Tax" on Indian businesses selling digital products is an ‘admission of guilt’ by the tech giant, The Economic Times reported.

“The fact that they are now announcing (the delay) shows that they know what they are guilty of,” he told the publication.

On October 5, Google said that it is deferring the deadline for Indian developers to integrate with its Play Store billing system till March 31, 2022, after Indian companies expressed distress over the new billing system. The Play Store billing system charges 30% cut of payment made within the app.

Also Read: Paytm takes on Google, launches Mini App Store

Sharma said that Google’s “arbitrary” enforcement and easing of crucial policy measures would impact the fate of the entire Indian app ecosystem. This policy also showed that Google exercised undue control over Indian businesses, he added.

Criticising the billing system itself, he said that the "Google Tax" will take billions of dollars from Indian tech startups which is a violation.

“How can someone other than the government announce a tax in this country and give businesses one year to comply?” he added.