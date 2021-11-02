Delhivery files for Rs 7,460 crore IPO

SoftBank Group-backed logistics firm Delhivery has filed for an initial public offering of up to Rs 7,460 crore, joining a long list of startups that have tapped the capital market this year.

The filing comes on the heels of several public offerings this year, such as TPG-backed Nykaa, SoftBank-backed Paytm and online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, as abundant liquidity and strong retail participation pushed the Indian stock market to record levels.

Delhivery, which is also a third-party logistics provider for Amazon.com Inc, competes with DHL's unit Blue Dart Express Ltd and DTDC India in a sector that had a direct spend of $216 billion in fiscal 2020 and is expected to grow to $365 billion by fiscal 2026.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 2,460 crore, according to a copy of its draft herring prospectus dated Nov 1.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, which has a 7.42 per cent stake in the company is selling shares worth Rs 920 crore in the IPO, while majority shareholder SoftBank, with a 22.8 per cent stake, is looking to offload shares worth Rs 750 crore.

Delhivery's loss widened to Rs 416 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, from Rs 269 crore a year earlier, while revenue from contracts with customers rose 31 per cent to Rs 3,647 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BOFA Securities and Citigroup are the bookrunning lead managers for the IPO.

