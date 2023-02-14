Demat accounts surge 31% to 11 crore in Jan

The number of demat accounts rose to 11 crore in January, a surge of 31 per cent on a yearly basis, amid attractive returns from the equity markets, ease of account opening process and increased financial savings.

Also, the incremental additions of such accounts were higher in January than in the preceding four months. However, it was still below the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) average run-rate of 29 lakh.

The incremental additions of such accounts stood at 22 lakh last month, compared to 21 lakh in December, 18 lakh each in October and November and 20 lakh in September, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

As per the data, the number of demat accounts rose to 11 crore in January 2023 from 8.4 crore in January 2022, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

Market experts believe that the addition in dematerialised (demat) accounts over the last one year was mainly due to attractive returns given by the equity markets and the ease of account opening process offered by brokers to their clients.

Also, increased financial literacy and the growing popularity of trading amongst youth have been some other major factors contributing to the rise, they added.

While the number of demat accounts continues to rise, the count of National Stock Exchange (NSE) active clients has been falling for seven consecutive months.

The number of active accounts at the NSE dropped 2.9 per cent month-on-month to 3.4 crore in January, making it the seventh consecutive monthly decline. On a year-on-year basis, the number of such active users rose 2.7 per cent.

The intensity of the fall was higher at 10.4 lakh accounts in January as compared to 7 lakh for the past three months.

At present, the top five discount brokers -- Zerodha, Angel One, Groww, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities -- account for 59.2 per cent of the overall NSE active clients during the period under review, down from 59.3 percent in December.

Meanwhile, capital market sentiment of India Inc was negative in January with NSE's benchmark index Nifty declining 2.9 per cent month-on-month. However, the volatility increased toward the end of the month, in anticipation of the Union Budget announcement.