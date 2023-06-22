Deutsche Bank to cut 10% of 17k German retail jobs

Deutsche Bank plans to cut 10% of 17,000 German retail jobs

The plans come as Claudio de Sanctis prepares to take over the division on July 1, months earlier than originally planned.

Reuters
Reuters, Frankfurt,
  Jun 22 2023
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Deutsche Bank is mapping out cutting 10% of its 17,000 German retail jobs over the next few years, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The reduction is in the planning phase and still subject to discussions with unions and worker representatives, the person said, adding that the bank will grow staff in some areas while trimming others.

The bank declined to comment.

Manager Magazin first reported the plans.

