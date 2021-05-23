Development on Covid-19 front to guide markets

Indian equity markets finished the week on a strong note with Nifty and Sensex rallying 3.4% and 3.7% respectively to close at 15,175 and 50,540 respectively. The broader market participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap100 up 4.3% while Nifty Smallcap100 was up 3.8%.

Except FMCG that is down 0.3%, all the other sectors ended in green with banks and financials leading the rally – up 7.6% and 6% respectively. It was followed by realty and auto which spurred 6.7% and 5.1% respectively.

IT, energy, infra and media gained in the range of 1.7-4% while pharma and metals ended with gains of less than a percent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers for the week, having sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,750 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors(DIIs) were buyers to the tune of Rs1300 crore.

Global cues were mixed during the week. Investors cheered the continued decline in initial jobless claims, which raised hopes of economic revival. Even Eurozone’s IHS Markit composite PMI climbed to a 39-month high in May. However, concerns over rising inflation and divergent views of US Federal Reserve members over inflation, continues to worry the market.

Domestically, sentiments turned buoyant during the week as the new daily Covid cases dipped below 3 lakh mark and remained lower for the fifth day in a row, thus lifting hopes of reopening of economy soon. Healthy Q4 earnings further provided support to the market.

Meanwhile, the RBI approved a significantly higher than expected surplus transfer to the government which cheered the market. Midcaps touched new life-time high during the week as growing risk appetite and cheaper valuations of midcap companies compared to large-cap peers revived their popularity.

Technically, Nifty formed a strong Bullish candle on weekly scale while has been forming higher top - higher bottom from the last three weeks. Now, it has to hold above 15,050 zones to witness an up move towards 15,300 then life time high of 15,431 marks while on the downside support exists at 15,000 and 14,900 zones. India VIX fell down to 19.08 levels. India VIX needs to hold below 20 zones to extend the bullish market momentum towards new life time territory.

Reopening of economies in western countries and encouraging economic data points recently raised hopes for quick global economic recovery. Even domestically, with fresh cases subsiding continuously, investors are positive on soon uplifting of the restrictions by several states.

Thus, the overall structure of the market remains positive from the long-term perspective. However, daily deaths continues to be high, worrying investors. Even rising inflation worry continues to loom.

So, global economic revival, the risk of pickup in inflation and development on the Covid-19 front domestically would decide the market direction going ahead.

(The writer is Head-Retail Research, MOFSL)