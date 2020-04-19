DGCA directs airlines to stop taking bookings amid coronavirus lockdown

Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday directed airlines to stop taking bookings from May 4, when the COVID-19 lockdown would end.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4 and airlines would be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations.

On Saturday, Air India had announced bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on international routes from June 1.

“...it is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic or international flights with effect from 4th of May has been taken,” the DGCA said.

“In view of this, all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described above. Further the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations,” it said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had reacted sharply to Air India accepting bookings and advised airlines to start bookings only after a decision to re-start air travel is taken by the government.

Air India officials said on Sunday that they had stopped forward bookings and any passenger who had booked ticket on a flight which has been cancelled would get credit vouchers for future travel.