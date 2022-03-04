DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

An interaction with legal experts and investors

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 08:36 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani takes a look at the Union Budget announcement to tax crypto at a flat rate of 30%. 

She speaks to legal experts and investors to understand the impact of this development. 

Listen in...

Cryptocurrencies
cryptocurrency
Business News
dh radio
DH Podcast
Tax

