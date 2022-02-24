DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Market experts on what to expect and do as investors

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2022, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 08:39 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio, 

The Indian market has been in correction mode, and with geopolitical tensions rising, the market sentiment has shifted to extreme fear. 

Can these turbulences be navigated? DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to market experts to decode what's happening to the equity market, what to expect and do as an investor.

Listen in...

What's Brewing

