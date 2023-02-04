DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 04 2023, 06:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 06:18 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Just 10 days ago, Gautam Adani and his sprawling energy-to-ports empire looked invincible. Now, a damning short-seller attack has left the billionaire battling the worst crisis of his corporate life — and is raising bigger, darker questions about India’s credibility as a global growth engine and a destination for international investors. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Gautam Adani
Adani Group

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 