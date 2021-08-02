Diageo India announces equal parental leave for all employees

Alcoholic beverages major Diageo India on Monday said it is providing its employees a 26-week parental leave, comprising all benefits and bonuses, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation under its family leave policy.

The policy is part of the company's commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workplace culture and also to fulfil its ambition of supporting gender equality, Diageo India said in a statement.

"Effective July 30, 2021, this policy is applicable to all new parents, and can be availed by new fathers anytime within 12 months of the birth/adoption of the child, thereby allowing the mother to better manage her career as well as other priorities," the company added.

This policy takes into consideration surrogacy, adoption, and biological conception. It aims to eliminate any perceived hurdles to career progression, it said.

Diageo India Chief Human Resources Officer Aarif Aziz said,"With the introduction of this policy, we recognise that all employees, regardless of gender or sexual orientation deserve an equal opportunity to avail of paid parental leave to cherish time with their new family."

Aziz further said, "We believe that this will pave the way to greater equality, and talent is retained and nurtured. We take immense pride in being one of the few companies in India to introduce such a policy, and hope it soon becomes an industry norm."

Already, Diageo India said it offers "26-weeks maternity leave, flexible working hours, creche allowance, maternity, and surrogacy coverage, up to 10-weeks leave in the unfortunate event of miscarriage, and many more benefits".

