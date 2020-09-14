Did you know Tata's hatchback Altroz is official partner for Dream11 IPL 2020?

Tata Motors on Monday said its premium hatchback Altroz will be an official partner for the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the in the United Arab Emirates.

The Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament's official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively, said Tata Motors in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Tata Motors Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa said: "The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We are elated to be back for the third consecutive year with IPL..."

He added: "At Tata Motors, we have always innovatively engaged with the consumers at large, the current need for which is more pronounced than ever before."

The company has elaborate plans to capture the attention of viewers who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms, Srivatsa said.

"We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again," he said.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said: "Tata Motors has been the official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for fans."

Patel further said: "In this challenging and unprecedented year, I am looking forward to Tata Altroz embracing technology to engage IPL fans further. We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Motors in 2020 and growing our partnership further."

The IPL 2020 begins on Sept. 19 and will be played across three venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, over a period of 53 days.