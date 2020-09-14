Did you know Tata Altroz is partner for IPL 2020?

Did you know Tata's hatchback Altroz is official partner for Dream11 IPL 2020?

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 14:22 ist
Tata Motors Altroz. Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors on Monday said its premium hatchback Altroz will be an official partner for the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the in the United Arab Emirates.

The Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament's official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively, said Tata Motors in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Tata Motors Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa said: "The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We are elated to be back for the third consecutive year with IPL..."

He added: "At Tata Motors, we have always innovatively engaged with the consumers at large, the current need for which is more pronounced than ever before."

The company has elaborate plans to capture the attention of viewers who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms, Srivatsa said.

"We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again," he said.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said: "Tata Motors has been the official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for fans."

Patel further said: "In this challenging and unprecedented year, I am looking forward to Tata Altroz embracing technology to engage IPL fans further. We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Motors in 2020 and growing our partnership further."

The IPL 2020 begins on Sept. 19 and will be played across three venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, over a period of 53 days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Motors
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

 