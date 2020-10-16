Diesel sales rise above pre-Covid-19 levels in Oct

Diesel sales rise above pre-Covid-19 levels in October

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 16 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 15:32 ist
A worker checks a 500 Indian rupee note as a man fills diesel in containers at a fuel station in Kolkata, India. Credit: Reuters

India's diesel consumption rose 8.8 per cent in the first half of this month from a year ago, its first annual increase since March, when the nation imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, preliminary industry data showed.

Diesel sales, which accounts for roughly two-fifths of refined fuel demand in the country, totalled 2.65 million tonnes, showed the preliminary data compiled by Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer.

Petrol sales during October 1-15 rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier to 9,82,000 tonnes, the data showed.

diesel
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indian Oil Corp
Petrol

