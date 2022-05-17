Digital Communication finalises 5G spectrum auction

The Digital Communications Commission, the highest decision-making body in the Department of Telecom, on Tuesday finalised the 5G spectrum auction base price as suggested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The Department of Telecom is likely to send the 5G spectrum auction proposal to the Union Cabinet for final approval next week, a source in the DOT said.

Digital Communications Commission has not changed the base price that TRAI has recommended. The Commission will give a recommendation to the Cabinet for final approval of the action plan, sources said.

The DCC has also approved the TRAI recommendation to allow the setting up of private wireless or the 5G network for captive use. TRAI has mooted a mega auction plan valued at over Rs 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across multiple bands for radiowaves allocated over 30 years.

The TRAI recommended to the government for selling airwaves in all existing bands of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and new slots of 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz.

It has suggested a lower reserve price for all bands, compared to last recommended prices in 2018.