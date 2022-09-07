RBI to launch its pilot digital currency this year

Digital currency to be launched as pilot project this year: RBI Deputy Governor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that CBDC would be launched during 2022-23

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 15:34 ist
Addressing the India Ideas Summit, he said that Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the most efficient system for cross-border payments. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Wednesday said that the central bank will launch its digital currency as a pilot project this year.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, he said that Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the most efficient system for cross-border payments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that CBDC would be launched during 2022-23.

Also Read — India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August: Report

He, however, reiterated that RBI is not aiming for a cashless society but is keen to give customers viable alternatives.

Sankar further said that Unified Payments Interface or UPI is likely to become more internationalised.

The RBI, he informed, is trying to calibrate policy on digital payments as per the feedback being received from stakeholders.

Highlighting the growing significance of digital payments segment in the country, Sankar noted that it was growing at the rate of 40 to 50 per cent per annum.

The RBI Deputy Governor at the same time informed that the central bank is trying to safeguard data privacy under the ambit of digital infrastructure.

It is also working on scaling up technological stability of the digital payments infrastructure, he added.

In this connection, Sankar said that RBI is also focussing on scaling up fraud management.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank  of India
Nirmala Sitharaman
digital currency
Business News
RBI

What's Brewing

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 