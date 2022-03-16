Disclosing crypto stance will affect economic interest, says RBI: Report

Amid a call to ban the digital assets, the Reserve Bank of India said that disclosing the information sent to the Central government on cryptocurrencies at this point could affect the country’s economic interests.

The RBI was responding to Livemint’s right to information (RTI) query. In the response, the central bank also stated a 2016 Supreme Court judgement to claim such information was exempt from being ‘prematurely’ disclosed under the RTI Act.

“Keeping in view the fact that the matter is now pending before the central government and considering the subject matter of the information sought, parting with the recommendations/inputs/opinion/suggestion sent to the central government at this stage may have an adverse effect in the economic interest of the state," Mint quoted RBI’s response.

The RBI governor and deputy governor have been vocal about their stand on banning digital currencies. Recently, the deputy governor said that cryptocurrencies were akin to Ponzi schemes or worse and banning them is the most sensible option for India to avoid the threat they pose to financial and macroeconomic stability.

On the other hand, the Centre is yet to take a clear stand on how it plans to regulate digital assets. Crypto exchanges and investors have been arguing for the regulation of cryptocurrencies as an asset and the government's recent budget announcement to tax gains from these has raised hopes that they will not be banned.

Illicit transactions involving cryptocurrencies totalled $14 billion last year, T Rabi Sankar had said, citing a Wall Street Journal report based on a report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

There are about 1.5 to 2 crore cryptocurrency investors in India, with total holdings of about Rs 40,000 crore ($5.3 billion), according to industry estimates.

The RBI said that the average holding continues to be small at only 1,566 rupees, which means that "wealth loss if it is a possibility, is likely to affect only a small fraction of these investors".

