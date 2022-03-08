Dish TV discloses results of Dec 2021 AGM; shareholders reject all 3 proposals

Dish TV AGM results: Shareholders reject all proposals

The company was directed to disclose the results by capital markets regulator Sebi in an interim order passed on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2022, 21:47 ist
DTH player Dish TV. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Embattled DTH player Dish TV on Tuesday disclosed that its shareholders have rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director, at its AGM held on December 30, 2021.

The company -- which did not declare the outcome of voting at its 33rd AGM held on December 30, 2021, due to ongoing litigations -- was directed to disclose the results by capital markets regulator Sebi in an interim order passed on Monday.

Subsequently, in a regulatory filing, Dish TV disclosed the results of the voting, seeking shareholders' nod on three resolutions -- adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements, report of the board of directors and auditors; and re-appointment of Kurien as director and ratification of remuneration of cost auditors for the financial year 2021-22.

"...the Resolution Nos 1 to 3 have failed to obtain a requisite number of votes in favour by the shareholders under remote e-voting and Insta Poll and the number of votes against these resolutions are more than those in favour," said a report by the company's scrutiniser, Jayant Gupta & Associates, shared on BSE by Dish TV. 

