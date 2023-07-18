Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing challenge

Walt Disney has approached a state court in India in an ongoing legal challenge against Google's in-app billing system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the US firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive.
Google, which counts India as a key growth market, had earlier said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India