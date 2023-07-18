Disney moves Indian court in Google in-app billing row

Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing challenge

In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after allegations of breaches in an earlier antitrust directive.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 19:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File

Walt Disney has approached a state court in India in an ongoing legal challenge against Google's in-app billing system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the US firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive.

Google, which counts India as a key growth market, had earlier said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

Business News
Disney
Google

