Disney considering Amazon Prime-like subscription plan: Report

A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2022, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 05:25 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Walt Disney Co is exploring a membership programme that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The programme would be somewhat similar to Amazon Prime and internally some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the programme, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.

Also Read | Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, more scrutiny needed, CCI finds

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a programme, the WSJ reported.

A membership programme would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

