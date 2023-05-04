Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates and signals pause

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures

 The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.

