Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates and signals pause

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

Also Read | Don't assume Fed can protect U.S. economy from debt limit default: Fed's Powell

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.