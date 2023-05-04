Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates and signals pause

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.
The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.
Also Read | Don't assume Fed can protect U.S. economy from debt limit default: Fed's Powell
The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'