Dollar hits 20-year high vs euro as Fed hikes rates again

Dollar hits 20-yr high vs euro as Fed hikes rates again

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 22 2022, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 00:25 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The dollar surged to a near 20-year peak against the euro Wednesday as the Federal Reserve enacted another aggressive interest rate hike in response to runaway inflation.

The euro to dollar ratio hit 0.9814 for the first time since October 2002, just months after the currency became the sole legal tender of 12 European Union states.

US dollar
Business News
Federal Reserve
Markets

