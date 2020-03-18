Domestic air passenger traffic grew by 8.98% in February: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic registered an 8.98% year-on-year growth during February, despite the COVID-19 scare in a month usually associated with a lean travel season.

Domestic airlines ferried 1.23 crore passengers in the month of February up from 1.13 crore in the same month last year.

In the first two months of the year, airlines ferried 2.5 crore, an increase of 5.4% from 2.4 crore in January-February 2019, according to the data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

All major airlines – Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara – reported an increase in the passenger load factor in February in comparison to January, mostly on account of special promotional fares offered by them.

The impact of Covid-19 is expected to be seen in the figures for March as India shut its doors of arrivals from affected countries.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Tuesday that domestic air traffic is expected to decline by up to 30% due to Covid-19 outbreak.

AirAsia India topped the on-time performance (OTP) charts measured at four metro cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai with 83.4% of its flights sticking to their schedules, followed by IndiGo (81.6%) and GoAir (78.6%).

IndiGo also maintained its lead position in the civil aviation sector by cornering 48% share of the domestic passenger market in February 2020.

The market share of SpiceJet dipped from 16.6% in January to 15.3% in February, even as it retained the number two spot, as per the data. Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India and Vistara reported market share of 12%, 10%, 7.3% and 6.7% respectively.