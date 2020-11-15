Domestic air traffic reaches new high amid Diwali rush

Domestic air traffic reaches new high amid Diwali celebrations

Delhi and Mumbai airports also saw the highest footfalls as the cities handled 81,570 and 46,442 passengers respectively

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 11:31 ist

Domestic air traffic reached a new high on Friday, as people headed out to native places and leisure destinations for Diwali celebrations.

Wishing everyone on Diwali, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that over 2,25,097 passengers travelled on 1,903 flights during the festive season. There was a total of 3,809 flight movements and around 4,47,870 footfalls at airports.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, domestic air travel resumed on May 25 with a cap on the number of flights being operated. Although, on November 11, the cap was increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai airports also saw the highest footfalls as the cities handled 81,570 and 46,442 passengers respectively, Business Standard reported.

"Last year's top routes during Diwali were dominated by routes between Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. This year, we see routes from business centers in the West and South to destinations in the North and East feature in the top 10 routes. This trend indicates that customers this year are preferring to return homes and spend time with their families," online portal Cleartrip.com told Business Standard.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Diwali
Airlines
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 