Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on April 30

Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on April 30; Scindia says sign of India's rising prosperity

The country's domestic air traffic has been on the recovery path for the past many months after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 18:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on Sunday, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the skyrocketing passenger number is a sign of the country's rising prosperity.

The country's domestic air traffic has been on the recovery path for the past many months after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Indian Domestic Air Travel Hits New High, surpasses pre-Covid Average", on April 30, the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights on Sunday, as per the ministry.

"India's domestic air traffic reaches new heights with an all-time high!" it said.

Prior to Covid, the average daily domestic passenger number was 3,98,579.

In a tweet, Scindia said that the country's civil aviation sector is setting new records every day.

Post Covid, skyrocketing domestic air passenger number is a sign of the country's rising growth and prosperity, he added.

In March, domestic carriers flew 128.93 lakh passengers, an increase of 21.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

During the January-March period, the airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers, according to the latest data from the aviation regulator DGCA.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Aviation Industry
Aviation
Ministry of Civil Aviation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

 