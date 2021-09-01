Domestic LPG price hiked again: See rates

Petroleum companies on Wednesday increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.
With this, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi has been hiked to to Rs 884.50, while the price of 19-kg commercial cylinder hae been increased by Rs 75, and will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.
The new rates are effective from Wednesday.
