Domestic LPG price hiked again: See rates

Petroleum companies on Wednesday increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

With this, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi has been hiked to to Rs 884.50, while the price of 19-kg commercial cylinder hae been increased by Rs 75, and will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

Petroleum companies increase the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. New rates are effective from today. Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder also increased by Rs 75, which will cost Rs 1693 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WtMo9m0HM4 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The new rates are effective from Wednesday.