Domestic LPG price hiked again: See rates

Domestic LPG price hiked again: See rates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 13:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Petroleum companies on Wednesday increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

With this, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi has been hiked to to Rs 884.50, while the price of 19-kg commercial cylinder hae been increased by Rs 75, and will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

The new rates are effective from Wednesday.

LPG
fuel price hike
India
business

