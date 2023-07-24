Domino's Pizza misses revenue estimates as higher prices dent demand

Domino's Pizza misses revenue estimates as demand dips

Total revenue fell 3.8 per cent to $1.02 billion in the three months ended June 18, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.07 billion.

  • Jul 24 2023, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:04 ist
A Domino's staff member stands next to a sign for a Rs 49 pizza at a restaurant in Noida, India, July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Domino's Pizza missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as elevated delivery fees and higher prices dented demand for its pizzas and chicken wings.

Similar to other restaurant chains including McDonald's and Starbucks, Domino's had jacked up its menu prices and delivery fees over the past year to safeguard its margins from higher labor and raw material costs.

However cost-conscious consumers, whose household budgets are already squeezed by sticky inflation, have cut back spending on expensive food items and prefer to cook more at home.

Total revenue fell 3.8 per cent to $1.02 billion in the three months ended June 18, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.07 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The world's largest pizza chain's US same-store sales rose 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of an about 0.2 per cent increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. 

