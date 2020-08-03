Trump to give ByteDance 45 days to reach deal to sell

Donald Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance 45 days to reach deal to sell

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2020, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 08:03 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The negotiations between ByteDance and Microsoft will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a U.S. government panel that has the right to block any agreement, the sources added.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
TikTok
Microsoft
ByteDance

What's Brewing

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

 