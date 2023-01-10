DoT tracking Vodafone Idea's 5G service roll out

DoT tracking Vodafone Idea's 5G service roll out

The roll out obligations require telcos to commercially launch services  anywhere in each of the three metros within the first year from spectrum allotment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 22:45 ist
Vi’s CEO Akshaya Moondra informed its shareholders that without sufficient funds it won't be able to come up with a timeline for 5G launch. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is tracking Vodafone Idea's 5G service launch plans as the debt-ridden telecom firm needs to meet the minimum roll out obligations by September-October. No development from the telecom company in this regard has brought it under DoT’s radar, The Economic Times reported

The roll out obligations require telcos to commercially launch services  anywhere in each of the three metros within the first year from spectrum allotment. Apart from that one city should be provided with 5G in each of India’s 22 telecom circles. 

Although DoT provides grace periods for telecom companies to meet the requirements, not being able to follow this obligation may lead to a financial fine and in some extreme cases taking back of the spectrum. 

Also Read — DoT dials telcos on call drops, service quality issues; discusses interventions, measures needed

The auction that ended on August 1 in 2022 had Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel as the winning bidders. Vodafone Idea acquired 3300Mhz and 26GHz  5G bands for Rs 18, 799 crore. The spectrum was allotted in the middle of September 2022, so the obligation starts  from that date. 

Jio has already made announcements to make 5G accessible across the country while Bharti Airtel plans to reach its goal by March 2024. 

On the other hand Vi has remained silent on 5G roll out plans. The cash strapped telco did have trials for 5G equipment with Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia and Korea’s Samsung but hasn’t placed any purchase order with any of them. Vi has been trying to raise funds for a while. Vi’s CEO Akshaya Moondra informed its shareholders that without sufficient funds it won't be able to come up with a timeline for 5G launch. The company is stuck in a loop where it is unable to acquire external investment without sufficient government funds and the government is looking at the external investments to provide funds or convert equity.

Till September, it stood at a net debt of around 2.2 lakh crore and gross cash balance of Rs 190 crore. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vodafone Idea
Bharti Airtel
Reliance Jio
Telecom
telecom industry
Business News
5G

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 