Wall Street stocks tumbled Friday following disappointing results from Amazon, Exxon Mobil and others firms amid worries over increased US-China tensions over blame for the coronavirus.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,728.26, a loss of 2.5 percent or more than 600 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.8 percent to 2,831.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.2 percent to 8,604.95.