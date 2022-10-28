Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong US sales

Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong US sales

Gross profit margins rose to 59.1 per cent in the latest quarter, compared with 53.4 per cent a year ago

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 28 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 19:20 ist

Generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a 12.2 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by the launch of the generic version of a popular cancer drug in its key North American market.

Profit rose to approximately Rs 1113 crores Indian rupees in the three months ended Sept 30 from Rs 992 crores a year earlier, the Hyderabad-based firm said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from its main global generics segment grew 18 per cent driven by launch of Lenalidomide capsules – the generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer drug Revlimid – in the US market last month, and sequential quarter improvement in Russia sales, Dr Reddy's said.

That helped offset a 23 per cent decline in sales in its pharmaceutical services and active ingredients segment due to a higher base a year earlier, which had Covid-19 product sales.

Sales in the company's key North American market surged 48 per cent in the quarter on launches of new products, including Lenalidomide, and favourable foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margins rose to 59.1 per cent in the latest quarter, compared with 53.4 per cent a year ago.

The company's shares closed down 0.7 per cent at Rs 4,459.95 on Friday ahead of the results, taking their decline for the year to 9.1 per cent, while the Nifty pharma index has dropped 8.3 per cent. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

 