Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong US sales

Generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a 12.2 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by the launch of the generic version of a popular cancer drug in its key North American market.

Profit rose to approximately Rs 1113 crores Indian rupees in the three months ended Sept 30 from Rs 992 crores a year earlier, the Hyderabad-based firm said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from its main global generics segment grew 18 per cent driven by launch of Lenalidomide capsules – the generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer drug Revlimid – in the US market last month, and sequential quarter improvement in Russia sales, Dr Reddy's said.

That helped offset a 23 per cent decline in sales in its pharmaceutical services and active ingredients segment due to a higher base a year earlier, which had Covid-19 product sales.

Sales in the company's key North American market surged 48 per cent in the quarter on launches of new products, including Lenalidomide, and favourable foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margins rose to 59.1 per cent in the latest quarter, compared with 53.4 per cent a year ago.

The company's shares closed down 0.7 per cent at Rs 4,459.95 on Friday ahead of the results, taking their decline for the year to 9.1 per cent, while the Nifty pharma index has dropped 8.3 per cent.