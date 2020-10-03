Dr Reddy's launches Sapropterin Dihydrochloride in US

Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride in US

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched in the US market a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets that are used to bring down blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients.

"We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for oral use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Marc Kikuchi, said in a statement.

This product demonstrates that the company is actively expanding the breadth of its portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease, he added.

"We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website," Kikuchi said.

The Hyderabad-based company said its Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in 100 mg strength were available in bottle count sizes of 120.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Generic medicine
India
United States
pharmaceuticals

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

 