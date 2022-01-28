Dr Reddy's Q3 profit zooms to Rs 707 crore

Dr Reddy's Q3 profit zooms to Rs 707 crore

The drug major had logged a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore in the same period of 2020-21

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 28 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 706.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The drug major had logged a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Revenues stood at Rs 5,319.7 crore during the third quarter as compared with Rs 4,929.6 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

"We delivered a steady performance in Q3 with healthy EBITDA and strong cash generation, while continuing to invest in building a pipeline of products across businesses," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad noted.

The company reported a low net profit in third quarter of last fiscal year as it had taken an impairment of Rs 597.2 crore during that period.

The impairment was taken on intangibles pertaining to certain products.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pharmaceutical firm
pharma
Business News

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 