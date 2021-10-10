Dream11 stops operating in Karnataka

Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, ceased operations in Karnataka, after a police case was filed against it for operating in violation of the state's gambling laws.

Attempts to access the app inside the state result in a message saying "Karnataka residents can no longer join pay-to-play contests on Dream11."

The state law, which came into effect this week, bans online games involving betting and wagering and "any act of risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill".

Many gaming apps, including Sequoia Capital-funded Mobile Premier League, have stopped offering services to users in the state, but Dream11 had continued.

Police records showed a case has been registered in India's tech capital Bengaluru, in Karnataka, against Dream11's founders following a complaint by a 42-year-old cab driver who reported the gaming app was being operational after the ban came into force.

