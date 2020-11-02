Ducati India launches new Multistrada 950 S at Rs 15.49 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched an all-new version of Multistrada 950 S in India priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The new Ducati Multistrada 950, which comes with a 937-cc engine, takes things to the next level with a series of improvements, designed to make it safer and even more enjoyable, the company said in a statement.

"The Multistrada family has gained immense popularity in India considering the growing popularity of long-distance touring and our idea behind the new Multistrada 950 S is to make Sports touring more accessible, allowing riders to explore the beautiful terrain that India has to offer," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The electronics package in the model now includes cornering ABS, traction control, vehicle hold control (VHC) and the iconic semi-active skyhook suspension, which continuously adjusts fork and shock absorber, the company said.