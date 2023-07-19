Dunzo misses salary deadline, defers pending dues

Dunzo misses salary deadline, defers pending dues till late August or September: Report

More details to follow...

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 15:50 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian delivery firm Dunzo informed senior employees that the remaining portion of their salary, due from June, would be credited either by late August or the first week of September, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email. 

More details to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Dunzo

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

 