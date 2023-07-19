Dunzo misses salary deadline, defers pending dues till late August or September: Report

Indian delivery firm Dunzo informed senior employees that the remaining portion of their salary, due from June, would be credited either by late August or the first week of September, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'
The curse stalking women’s football
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply