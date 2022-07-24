Earnings of heavyweights to direct markets this week

Equity markets witnessed a strong rally on the back of better than expected earnings season and foreign institutional investors (FII) turning net buyers for the week.

Nifty/Sensex gained 670/2,311 points (+4.2%/+4.3%) to close at 16,719/56,072 levels. The broader market, too, gained with Midcap 100/Smallcap 100 up 3.7%/4.6% for the week.

Except for pharma, where growth concerns continue, all the sectors ended in green gaining 2% to 8%. The rally in the market was largely led by IT and banks which gained 6%-8%, followed by metals, realty and infra.

FIIs bought equities worth more than Rs 4,700 crore for the week (till Thursday) while the domestic institutional investors (DII) were marginal buyers only.

Global markets recovered this week on the back of healthy corporate earnings which abated some concerns with regard to the impact of inflation on corporate profitability. Further, with a majority of commodities correcting almost 40%, it seems that inflation is peaking out, which is easing fears of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed. Even crude oil cooled off, while a dip in the dollar index from its peak supported sentiments. However, on the negative side, the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked policy rates by 0.5%, the first hike in 11 years while Germany’s manufacturing PMI data weakened sharply.

Domestic equities continued their positive momentum throughout the week on the back of FIIs turning buyers and a healthy Q1FY23 earnings season so far, barring IT. Midcaps too witnessed strong buying interest as valuations became attractive.

The equity benchmarks gained for the sixth day in a row, the longest winning streak of this year. IT stocks bounced back strongly as the risk-reward ratio became favourable post the sharp correction in the last few weeks. Strong momentum was seen in rural-focused stocks with healthy progress in monsoon. Even public sector banks were in the limelight after the government announced the delisting of two public banks.

The Nifty Auto index has surged by 8% in July to its lifetime high of 12,690 levels on account of good progress in monsoon, expectation of revival in rural demand and improvement in chip supply.

Markets have gained ~6% from their recent lows on the back of signs of inflation peaking out and the earnings season progressing well so far. Q1FY23 results season has begun on a healthy note, indicating that the companies are managing the raw material inflationary pressure pretty well despite the full-blown impact of high commodity prices this quarter. This has relieved the investors that the corporate earnings might not be impacted to the extent feared.

On Monday, domestic equities will react to results from several index heavyweights (with more than 30% of Nifty weight) which would announce their numbers over the weekend. On the global front, the US Fed meeting and US Q2 GDP data would be key events to watch out for. Going forward, the market setup is optimistic with the overall structure becoming ‘buy-on-dips’.

We expect the strong momentum in Midcaps to continue in the near term.

Nifty has closed above its key resistance levels and now is set for an up-move towards 17,000. India VIX has also cooled down by ~20% to 16.65 levels in the last month indicating a decline in volatility and supporting overall bullish sentiments.

