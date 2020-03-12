Economic Offence Wing arrests 3 including ex-director in PMC bank scam

In a fresh development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested three persons including a former director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and its valuers, in connection with the over Rs 4,000-crore scam.

The accused are Jasvinder Banvait, a former director of the PMC Bank, and Vishwanatha Prabhu and Shripad Jere, both from a valuers firm Yardi Prabhu Consultants & Valuers Pvt. Ltd.

Banvait was a Director and member of the Loan, Investment and Executive Committee of PMC Bank for many years.

The crisis-ridden HDIL had secured loans during his tenure.

Prabhu and Jere were accused of complying with the orders of the then PMC Bank Chairman Joy Thomas and inflated the valuation of the PMC-owned assets in 2012-2015 to enable maintain the Bank capital adequacy ratio as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Over the last few days, the three accused were grilled by the EOW.

They were produced before a local court that remanded them to police custody till March 16.

In the past, around a dozen accused, including top promoters of HDIL Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, have been arrested by EOW.