Economists bat for coronavirus lockdown to continue

Economists across the country have favoured the continuation of current lockdown -- either full or partial -- after April 14 to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as eight economists polled by DH suggested the continuation of the lockdown in some form, despite the huge economic cost associated with it.

The continued lockdown can lead to problems such as fiscal pressure due to shortfall in revenue collection, slow economic growth led by disruptions in the economic activities, a surge in inflation due to shortage in the supply and decline in the industrial output, they said.

M Govind Rao, Member of the 14th Finance Commission advocates a partial lockdown, wherein the infrastructure-related works can restart. “We should not lose livelihoods in the process of saving lives. We have to make sure that,” he said.

According to data put out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), inflation has sky-rocketed to an unprecedented 24% in the first week of April, as lockdown to battle coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The CMIE also pegs that 1.5 crore people lost their jobs before the lockdown was announced.

Some other economists suggest that the cost of coronavirus spreading across the country would also be huge, thus making the continuation of lockdown imminent.

“Going by the increase in infection rate, the lockdown is expected to be extended. Else, there is a greater risk of a spike in infections which would defeat the purpose of the lockdown and be detrimental economically too. There could be some relaxation being given to certain sectors and industries,” said Kavita Chacko of CARE Ratings.

Some also suggested that the state highways should remain closed even after the lockdown.

“Even if lockdowns are relaxed in certain parts of the country, it is important that cross border (at a state/district levels) movements are restricted. So local industries can open up and essential services will operate more smoothly. It will be positive for the macro but the extent of improvement would depend on which parts of the countries are opened up,” another economist said.