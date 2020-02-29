Economy recovery faces new risk from coronavirus

Just as India’s economy starts to show signs of a recovery, the coronavirus outbreak is looming as a new threat.

Data on Friday is set to show growth accelerated for the first time in seven quarters, reaching 4.7% in the three months through December from a year ago, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That was before the virus began spreading early this year, disrupting global supply chains as China shut factories and restricted the movement of people to contain the epidemic.

Read More