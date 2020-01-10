ED attaches Rs 600-cr worth assets of Chanda Kochhar

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a bank loan fraud and money laundering case probe, in New Delhi, Monday, May 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

ED attaches assets of ex-ICICI chief Chanda Kochhar on Friday, in a loan scam, according to TV reports. Three properties worth Rs 600 crore were attached provisionally.

Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family, as per an ANI report. Total assets worth Rs. 78 crore (book value) have been attached. This includes her flat in Mumbai and some properties of the company of his husband, according to ANI.

More details to follow...

