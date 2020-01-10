ED attaches Rs 600-cr worth assets of Chanda Kochhar

ED attaches assets of ex-ICICI chief Chanda Kochhar on Friday, in a loan scam, according to TV reports. Three properties worth Rs 600 crore were attached provisionally.

Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family, as per an ANI report. Total assets worth Rs. 78 crore (book value) have been attached. This includes her flat in Mumbai and some properties of the company of his husband, according to ANI.

More details to follow...