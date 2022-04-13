ED summons Xiaomi's former India MD Manu Kumar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Xiaomi's former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain to appear before investigators in its probe to ensure whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, news agency ANI reported citing people in the know.

Jain, now a global vice president at Xiaomi based out of Dubai, was currently in India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, though the purpose of his visit was not clear.

"We are cooperating with authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have all the requisite information," a Xiaomi spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The actions signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.

ED is looking into existing business structures between Xiaomi India, its contract manufacturers and its parent entity in China, Reuters reported citing a source, who said that fund flows between Xiaomi India and its parent entity, including royalty payments, were being checked.

(With inputs from Reuters)

